Parking mad: What happened at Tuesday night's Orange City Council meeting

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated September 6 2022 - 12:15pm, first published 12:00pm
An artists impression of the Lords Place south upgrade, part of Orange's FutureCity plan.

PAYING to use the Ophir car park and more efficient use of parking spaces are recommendations put forward by global technical services company GHD to negate the loss 23 spaces proposed as part of the Lords Place south upgrade.

