DRIVERS are being asked to avoid George Street in the CBD after a vehicle went through the window of a shop.
NSW Police are on the scene, including Police Rescue, and the car is being removed from the Choices Flooring By Brights premises in George Street near the busy intersection with Durham Street.
Those who don't need to be in the area are asked to avoid that part of the CBD as emergency services go about their work.
The incident happened at around 11am and emergency services were on the scene a short time later.
Emergency services' sirens were audible in the centre of town.
