Jason Lyne is honorary secretary of the long-running Eight Day Games ... and could just be Orange's biggest sporting tragic.
He's a prolific competitor - with a quarter-of-a-century of games under his belt - and fervent fan of "just about any sport, you name it".
Speaking to the Central Western Daily in the lead up to this year's search for the 'King and Queen of Sport,' Lyne took the time to answer five questions ...
Registrations close September 10 and events will run between November 19 and November 26.
It's a unique event ... it's the comradery you make, and the opportunity to just meet people and try something you never would have done in the past.
I'm not the best of swimmers in the world, it's only a 50m swim but it's an event I dread every year. I still do it - you get in, you do your best, you might be half-a-lap-behind but you get up and have a laugh.
Greatest triumph ... I've won tenth twice and for me that's a big achievement. I've never been expected to win the king of sport, so to finish in the top 10 a couple of times has been a massive achievement for me.
Also, as a committee and as a collective it was getting the games back up and running last year after missing COVID-19 [in 2020].
It was a big effort, and it was a big decision to skip that year and have the committee stay unified and have the drive to get us back up and going instead of taking the easy option.
I'm very optimistic ... we've got a lot of very great sports people who've come from our area, just across all facets - it doesn't matter what we do. People like Kurt Fearnley [wheelchair racing] in recent times, and hockey players and Olympians.
We're starting to get some A-grade facilities in the town. I think the new sports centre is going to be a big boon.
It's going to generate a lot of interest and probably get people energised and enthused. I suppose Orange has been behind compared to Dubbo, Bathurst, and Mudgee but the last couple of councils have worked hard and the new sports centres is going to be massive.
I'm a massive rugby league follower and to see Dubbo, Mudgee and Bathurst get games constantly and Orange miss out is a bit heart-breaking because so many kids play football - CYMS and Bloomfield juniors are very very strong, so to be able to draw bigger sporting event is going to be a boon.
I was there to see Steve Waugh get his hundred at the SCG when he was down and out, his career was virtually over - I'm a massively Steve Waugh fan, I was also there for his last day when he got 80-odd and was caught on the boundary by Tendulkar.
In recent times ... I'm a massive sports tragic, so Usain Bolt I think is one of the best Olympians you'll ever see, Cathy Freeman winning the 400m in Sydney, Thorpey and all those guys.
I'm a rugby league guy so Paramatta in the grand final in the early 80s when I was a young fella [was great], and hopefully we can go one better this year.
It's just great. With our population compared to other countries, I think we bat way above our average.
That's tricky ... probably in history if I went back I'd love to spend time with Donald Bradman ... probably someone like Rod Laver, [who was] a great tennis player for Australia, and internationally Usain Bolt - I love his running style and loved him as a competitor.
