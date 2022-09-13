Undeniable toughness, an insatiable desire to win, supreme skill, the ability to lead and make those around them better; there's so many different qualities that make up a champion.
But it's rare the rugby league Gods decide to concoct a mix of all of the above. It just wouldn't be fair, would it?
So when the planets align and it does happen, the result is really something to savour.
Over the back end of the 2022 season, those lucky enough to be at either Henry Lawson Oval in Grenfell or at Dubbo's Apex Oval would know what this column is talking about.
Ben McAlpine has long been regarded one of Western Division's finest.
A five-time Group 10 champion - he won competitions with Bathurst Panthers in 2007 and then with Orange CYMS in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017 - McAlpine is as decorated as they come.
A Group 10 player of the year winner, a Group 9 Weissel Medalist and a Dave Scott Medal winner after turning in one of the great grand final performances in the 2013 Group 10 decider (which, for the record, is arguably the biggest game seen in Group 10, and McAlpine managed to turn in one of his best performances). There's also multiple Group 10 and Western Rams rep jumpers as well as a NSW Country call-up.
Mercurial. Graceful. Often on a level others across Group 10 could only ever imagine, let alone reach; 'Macca' is easily one of the most talented players we've seen play in any competition in the bush.
He has that incredible knack of being able to put an absolute howler behind him and then ice a clutch moment in big games.
A kick out on the full one minute, a 40-20 from out of nowhere the next ... and then a sideline conversion to put his side up by two points ... and then a flick pass for his outside man to score. It was all too common place to be classed as a fluke for the Orange CYMS champion.
But in 2022 McAlpine is north of 35. And his injury issues are well known. Was he still capable of all of that? Any of that?
McAlpine was coaxed out of retirement to play this winter in the Woodbridge Cup with Manildra. It was a return home of sorts after a stint with the old Cabonne United club in Group 11 some 15 years ago.
Talk about a time warp.
With a grand final appearance on the line, the veteran back scored three tries. The third of which was in extra-time and his sideline conversion put the Rhinos up 28-22. The end score against a seriously tough Canowindra Tigers? 28-26, to the red and white guys. The Rhinos go on to beat Oberon in the grand final, netting McAlpine a sixth senior premiership. That's some record.
With the game on the line, there's only a few players anywhere you'd want to have the ball. McAlpine, still, is one of those players. He'll go down as one of the best ever to lace up a boot in this region.
At the same time, Jake Grace was doing things only Jake Grace can. All over again.
In 2018, Grace retired from rugby league a champion after inspiring one of the great grand final upsets in Group 11 history over an unbeaten Dubbo CYMS.
Still only in his late 20s, he had nothing left to prove and left the Forbes Magpies as arguably the best player in the Country Rugby League.
He's proved a hard man to replace at lock for the swoopers since.
Forbes won just two games in 2021. A season without Grace and, to be fair, one a lot of the top squad battled injury throughout.
But 2022 loomed differently. And with a new competition on the horizon in the form of the Peter McDonald Premiership, Grace tempted one more run at the crown. And what a run it was.
The Magpies won their opening three games of the season to put the disappointment of 2021 well and truly in the rear-view mirror early doors this season.
After a loss to Dubbo CYMS in round five, Grace picked up an injury and the Magpies didn't win a game for a month or so, culminating in a tough 34-14 loss to old rivals Parkes on the June long weekend. That hurts.
But, Grace pulled on the boots the following week and the Magpies went about dismantling defending Group 10 premiers Panthers in Bathurst.
They won their last six games of the season to win the Peter McDonald Premiership, Grace leading the charge through a truly incredible finals run.
A win over Mudgee in Mudgee, storming home from 26-4 down against Orange CYMS to knock off the Daniel Mortimer led green and golds and then a commanding performance in the decider against arch nemesis Dubbo CYMS.
It's arguable Forbes' best run in what has been a golden era for the small-town club since claiming a drought-breaking title win with Grace at the helm in 2016.
A two time Group 9 premiership winner with Albury Thunder, Grace is also now a three-time Group 11 premiership winner with Forbes Magpies.
Stubborn. Determined. Fearless. Fierce; a true leader. Maybe the best we've ever seen.
A good judge, mid-way through the semi-finals this year, compared Grace to great bush footy captain-coach Paul Upfield.
'Olly', as the great man is known, enjoyed success with Bathurst Penguins in Group 10 and then Parkes in Group 11 before captain-coaching Orange Hawks to premiership victory in that famous 1999 season too. In five years as coach, he always led his side to the semi-finals.
Grace is in the same boat. Maybe even at the head of the boat. A genuine leader, a real winner; finishing second in anything isn't an option.
Grace confirmed his retirement plans post-game on Sunday. With a young family, fitting footy in around family time is a tough ask.
And anyone that knows Jake well knows he won't commit to something and do it half-hearted.
While, for McAlpine, after not tasting victory in a grand since 2017, helping Manildra claim the Woodbridge Cup would be the ideal way for a bush footy champion to bow out.
You're a long time retired, and this column has lost count of the amount of times players have retired and then laced up the boots again the following season. You can't begrudge players changing their minds and having another run.
But if 2022 is the last time we see either McAlpine or Grace on a footy field, we've been left with a lasting reminder of what great truly looks like. What it looks like to witness a champion at work. It's been our pleasure.
