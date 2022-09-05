A 20-year-old man who was caught riding an unregistered motorbike without a helmet, and also had a pillion passenger without a helmet on a second occasion, has faced court.
Lindsay John Morgan, of Algona Crescent, was seen riding a KLM motorbike on Calang Street, about 11.15am on August 11 and later that month was caught buying food and cigarettes with a stolen bank card.
Advertisement
Magistrate David Day said Morgan's actions were dangerous and he could have been liable to pay for a victim's medical costs if someone was injured while he was riding the uninsured motorbike.
"If you had a collision with another person riding the motorbike and they are injured, the authority of the find would come for medical costs to you," Mr Day said.
"In the circumstances that actual involvement is not trivial but it's not right up there.
"We don't know how good a driver or rider he is. I understand he's having some difficulties getting a licence."
He was not wearing a helmet and police recognised him so did a u-turn to follow him.
According to information presented to the court, Morgan then did a wheelie and did a u-turn in a cul-de-sac and looked directly at the police and took off again.
However, he stopped at a petrol station on Bathurst Road where he was filmed filling the bike up with $3.44 worth of petrol, which he paid for.
He was also filmed doing another wheelie on the petrol station's CCTV. Morgan was again seen riding a motorbike at 8.30pm on August 17.
He also had a rear passenger on the bike who was not wearing a helmet and they stopped at the same petrol station where their actions were recorded on CCTV.
Police went to Morgan's address on August 18 and arrested him in the backyard.
Morgan was also charged with dishonestly obtaining property between 6.30am and 6.40am on August 22, after he used a stolen bank card to buy a pie, strawberry milk and cigarettes from Foodworks.
According to the police, the card was in a wallet that had been stolen from an unlocked car overnight.
Morgan entered Foodworks in Orange about 6.33am on August 22 with an unknown male and purchased the items.
Morgan confirmed pleas of guilt to several offences in Orange Local Court on Thursday.
Advertisement
The offences included, riding a motorbike while not wearing a helmet, two counts of riding an unregistered motorbike, two counts of riding an uninsured motor vehicle, riding while unlicensed, riding with an unhelmeted passenger.
Mr Day convicted Morgan for all offences, he gave him a three month Community Correction Order, and disqualified him from driving for six months in total for all offences.
"Substantial leniency is because you are young and you may change your ways," Mr Day said. "I hope you do."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.