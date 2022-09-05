Central Western Daily
Court

Lindsay Morgan sentenced in Orange Local Court for motorbike offences and stolen bank card

By Court Reporter
Updated September 5 2022 - 11:18am, first published 9:00am
A 20-year-old Orange man who did a wheelie in front of the police while not wearing a helmet has faced court. File picture

A 20-year-old man who was caught riding an unregistered motorbike without a helmet, and also had a pillion passenger without a helmet on a second occasion, has faced court.

