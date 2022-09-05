Central Western Daily

Orange resident John Barker suggests one-way action for busy block of Hamer Street

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated September 5 2022 - 11:12pm, first published 9:30pm
The narrow road surface on Hamer Street's northern block. Photo Jude Keogh

NO STOPPING signs will be placed on Hamer Street in response to a number of concerns raised regarding traffic in its northern block.

