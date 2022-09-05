NO STOPPING signs will be placed on Hamer Street in response to a number of concerns raised regarding traffic in its northern block.
Resident John Barker submitted a petition to Orange City Council asking for it to consider making the narrow thoroughfare between Summer and Byng Streets one-way, while other residents have raised the issue of parking in the narrow block.
Mr Barker said the concern which led to him gathering 28 residents' signatures was what he described as a blind intersection where Hamer Street meets Byng Street.
He said pedestrian safety, especially at busy before-and-after school pickup times, could be improved if the block was restricted to south-bound traffic only.
"[Driving north], it's a blind intersection that you come to where the kids, and pedestrians, walk straight in front of you," he said, referring to pedestrians on Byng Street.
While Mr Barker was primarily concerned with the safety aspect for students, other residents in the vicinity of Hamer Street have complained to council about parents and students parking in front of their homes, parking in driveways and parking along Hamer Street, further restricting traffic flow.
Residents have suggested a number of solutions including introducing a resident parking scheme limiting non-residents' parking to a maximum of two hours.
Mr Barker declined an offer to address Tuesday night's Orange City Council meeting during open forum but would like to better understand why council had chosen to place 'No Stopping' signs as its recommended course of action.
"All we've got is that they came back with a finding and if we wanted to speak to the council about it we have five minutes in forum to change the council's mind which I think was a bit unfair," Mr Barker said.
"I'm not saying they are wrong but it would be nice to know their logic."
The recommendation from council staff is to place 'No Stopping' signs from Hamer Street's Byng intersection for about 30 metres on its eastern side and install repeater "No Stopping" signs along the western side to the southern end of the Esso Park frontage.
The Traffic Committee also discussed traffic issues on Racecourse Road and speeding on Bargwanna Road at its August 9 meeting.
The recommendations, to be considered at Tuesday night's Orange City Council meeting, were to design and install a pedestrian refuge on Racecourse Road using $30,000 from the Traffic Committee resolution budget within the vicinity of 49 Racecourse Road while the other matter would be referred to the police.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
