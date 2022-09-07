All about the details

Central Western Daily's House of the Week, Thursday September 8: 16 Breen Street, Orange:
Advertisement
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 16 Breen Street, Orange, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
With quality features throughout, you will be nothing short of impressed when you inspect this family home. Set in a quiet street and close to parks, schools and shops, this home is perfect for large or growing families with plenty of space for entertaining guests with ease.
Upon entering the home you'll notice the fresh neutral colours and contemporary finishes creating an inviting and stylish feel. With two well-sized separate living areas, a gorgeous modern bathroom, four bedrooms with ample storage, and split system air-conditioning, this home is sure to tick all your boxes.
The stunning,yet functional kitchen, is complete with stone bench tops, quality appliances, breakfast bar, mirrored splash back and an abundance of storage.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.