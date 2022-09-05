September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.
Prostate Cancer is the number one cancer for incidence, ahead of even bowel and breast cancers! Fellas, don't wait for symptoms to get tested.
These days, testing is simple and non-invasive; visit your GP and ask for a blood test - it's that simple. It could save your life. If you have symptoms, don't delay - see your doctor!
Ladies, the blokes in your lives could benefit from your encouragement, so please give them a gentle nudge to go and get tested.
Men are notorious for ignoring health issues and burying their head in the sand, so women are critically important in supporting the men in their lives and ensuring they look after their health.
Last week I met with Heather Biega and Casey Ryan of PWM Advice, who, having seen my recent social media post about prostate cancer being less funded than other cancers which occur less in the population, were both inspired to raise money for prostate cancer research.
Heather and Casey, with support from Cancer Council, and no doubt other businesses and agencies who will jump onboard, are presently planning a local fundraising event. I congratulate them for embarking on this initiative and I'll proudly support them. I will keep you all updated on their fundraising event as plans become firm.
Last week I celebrated my 50th birthday. This milestone birthday will trigger the delivery of a home bowel cancer test to be mailed to my home address, and every two years thereafter until the age of 74.
Australia really is the lucky country, because we are one of very few nations which provides its citizens a free bowel cancer test.
The test is completely free, automatically mailed directly to your address, and easy to do in the comfort and privacy of your own home - so there should be no excuses not to do it.
Last week I met with Fiona Markwick of NSW Cancer Council who shared with me some sobering facts, one of which is that less than 50 per cent of all recipients actually complete their home bowel cancer test!
Bowel cancer is the third most common cancer in both men and women, and it is more common in people over the age of 50, hence the test is sent out to people from this age. Approximately 17,000 Aussies are diagnosed with bowel cancer each year.
Ninety per cent of bowel cancer cases can be successfully treated, and full recovery expected if detected early enough, which the home test can help to achieve - if people actually complete it.
If not for yourself, then at least do the test for your family - because they don't want to lose you to a premature and preventable death. I'll be doing my test, so I implore you all to do the same.
The week before last was the Anson Street School's Open Week.
I took the opportunity to visit this fantastic education facility again.
School Captains Alex and Nate provided commentary as they led me on a tour through the many areas of the school which support the 120-plus students.
The school uniquely nurtures, educates and prepares students for life beyond the school, and there is a tremendous number of professional staff that support the students through their development, which has had such a positive impact on the students.
I applaud the team at the school who work so tirelessly and passionately for these amazing students - well done.
For the last two years I've been hosting the Mr Perfect men's mental health charity barbecue here in Orange.
It's had a positive impact upon many of the regular attendees, and for those who come along there have been friendships forged around the sizzling hot plate.
Now that the weather is warming up a bit, a barbecue in the peaceful setting of Cook Park is even more appealing.
I'll be hosting the next Mr Perfect barbecue at Cook Park in Orange, near the corner of Kite and Clinton Streets. The barbecue will kick-off at 11.30am this Sunday, September 11, and it's completely free of charge.
Guys, you're all welcome to attend. I'd love to see as many of you as possible turn out for this event.
I'll be looking forward to seeing you there and having a chat while we enjoy a good old-fashioned Aussie barbie together.
