Central Western Daily

Woman dies after car crash near Grenfell in Central West NSW

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated September 5 2022 - 3:24am, first published 1:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman dies after car crashes into tree as police commence investigation. File picture.

A woman has died following a crash in the Central West.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.