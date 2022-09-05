A woman has died following a crash in the Central West.
At about 5.10pm on Sunday, September 4, emergency services were called to the Mid-Western Highway near Grenfell, following reports a car had gone off the road and crashed into a tree.
Officers attached to The Hume Police District arrived and found a Toyota Camry sedan had collided with a large gum tree.
The driver and single occupant of the car - an 80-year-old woman - died at the scene.
A crime scene was established, and an investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
As inquiries continue, police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact Young Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
