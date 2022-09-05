Quest Orange business owner Amy van de Ven has been named Franchisee of the Year NSW/ACT at the 2022 Quest Conference.
The award recognises her exceptional support and her team's dedication to making guest stays effortless amid booming local tourism demand.
Miss van de Ven said it's always been her dream to own her own business.
"My parents were business owners so I'd always wanted it for myself, and the opportunity here in Orange was just what I wanted because I knew I'd love the lifestyle here," she said.
"I'd grown up in another regional community at Albury Wodonga, and I loved how the local business community worked together.
"There were so many industries in Orange I knew I could work with to build my business."
She said collaboration with Orange businesses was the key to her success.
"Small business success in country towns comes down to earning local trust and respect," she said.
"The first thing I did when I arrived here was to start building those relationships."
Quest Orange now partners with day spa Studio Seed to offer guests in-room massage packages, which have proven to be popular with business travellers.
It also stocks local sleep tea by Remy & Max in the rooms, and the minibar is stocked with local produce.
Iron Ambitions, a supplements store in the Orange City Centre, will soon shuffle a few doors down to move into a bigger home.
With the new site to open officially on October 1, the upgraded space will mean the business adopts an extra 75 square metres next month.
Owner of Iron Ambitions, Nathan Swann said the relocation will expand the business, while paving the way for additional stock.
"Originally, we got started with supplements and then gradually, we migrated into activewear to make our range a little broader," Mr Swann said.
"With clothing the other 50 per cent of business now, the new space will mean we'll have more size to accommodate everything so, it's a very good upgrade."
Having "outgrown" the current space, the jump from 23 to 98 square metres means Iron Ambitions will hop from shop one, to shop 26.
With a second store already in Bathurst, October 1 will also mark further business growth up north - with a first Brisbane-based Iron Ambitions to open its doors on the same day.
As such, management restructuring has become a must with a third store about to launch - and there's also plans for another two new Brisbane shops in 2023, along with an additional three on the table thereafter.
"Not many supplements stores do the clothing side of things as well and when our Bathurst store opened, we were picked up by QIC [Queensland Investment Corporation] - a company that owns the Bathurst centre, as well," Mr Swann said.
"That generated a lot of interest from other shopping centres and it filled a nice gap in the market.
"Hopefully, with the direction things are going, business in the future will mean an expansion of Iron Ambitions on that larger scale."
The Orange store will neighbour Prouds the Jewellers on the food court side, where Natural Fit Footwear formerly operated.
Dan Murphy's has started its hiring week with on-the-spot interviews to make the process easier.
From Monday until Sunday, September 11, anyone can get a 10-minute interview on the spot by expressing their interest to a team member at one of the 258 Dan Murphy's stores around the country, including Orange.
"We wanted to make it as easy as possible for people who are interested in a career with Dan Murphy's to get a foot in the door," Dan Murphy's incoming managing director Agi Pfeiffer-Smith said.
The drinks retailer is looking to hire more than 2200 casual customer assistants as it gears up for summer and the busy Christmas trading period. The majority of roles are a minimum of 20 hours per week, many offer immediate starts and all come with heaps of benefits.
"Every single Dan Murphy's store is hiring, so just come as you are and our commitment to every applicant is that we will give you a short interview on the spot. Hiring week is also a great way for applicants to engage directly with the store manager and to see for themselves if they think they would enjoy working in the store and with the team," Ms Pfeiffer-Smith said.
To be successful, applicants need to be at least 18 years of age, and have a passion for customer service. If applicants don't have RSA certification, that's not a problem - Dan Murphy's will provide the training and the cost of it.
"We are encouraging people from all walks of life to consider spending a summer with Dan; from university students to retirees who are looking to fill in a few hours a day or a few days a week, and everyone in between!" she said.
There are about 670 roles available in NSW, 570 in QLD, 530 in VIC, 280 in WA and 140 in SA.
