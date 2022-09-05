Youth crime focus of upcoming community meeting

Concerning youth crime rates will be the focus of an upcoming community meeting, council has announced.
Impacted business owners, teachers, and residents are invited to "discuss concerns" with Chief Inspector Peter Atkins and Superintendent Brendon Gorman.
The event is scheduled for 10am, September 13 at the Orange Regional Gallery Theatre.
The announcement follows a spate of recent high-profile incidents, including attempted robberies, brawls, police pursuits, car theft, a violent incident at Orange High School, and the stabbing of a 16-year-old girl at Canobolas Rural Tech.
Councillor Kevin Duffy first proposed a community summit to discuss solutions last week, after footage of school-aged children attempting to steal from a sports store on Summer Street was widely shared on social media.
He said he is "happy" with the meeting is going ahead, but wants to see more work done to ensure as many stakeholders as possible can have their say.
"I want to make sure council is involved in the advertising of [the meeting] and letting businesses know it's happening," Duffy said.
"Our role is to help facilitate issues against crime ... crime is not the responsibility of local government, but we help facilitate it."
The Central West has one the highest youth crime rates in NSW, research published by the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) suggests.
About two in every 100 people aged 10 to 17 faced court last year - about eight times higher than in some parts of Sydney. Incidents have increased over the past five years, despite a state-wide downturn.
