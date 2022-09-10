Take a drive along Pinnacle Road and you'll notice a new addition to the leafy scenery.
Noni McDermott, along with the help of Rob Bird and Donna Rolles, have created a 'community plant exchange' with the goal to help brighten the lives of people.
"It is important because a lot of people throw plants out and that's a dreadful thing to do," Mrs McDermott said.
"Not just environmentally, but monetary as well. It's a way of helping the community and helping people start a garden without costing a fortune."
The concept is a simple one; if you want to take a plant from the stand, then replace it with a plant of your own.
"We started it last weekend and it's a matter of you bring a plant and take a plant. You can donate plants as well which is what I've done here," Mrs McDermott added.
"Because we have a lot of tourists, sometimes people might only have one plant but they want to take a few, I thought I'd pick a few charity and make it $3 a plant and give it to the charities. It's not a lot, but it's something."
The first charity that the money will be donated to will be the Orange branch of the Animal Welfare League.
Mrs McDermott added that there was one important rule regarding the community plant exchange.
"People must put some kind of a name on the plant," she said.
"This is so people can Google it to see how to care for it and if they were looking for a particular one it makes it easier.
"If it works, it works but if it doesn't then it's no big loss and it will be up to the community. If they don't support it then it won't work.
"I'm not going to spend hours everyday begging for plants and for people to do things, but if it works, it will be a good thing for the people of the community."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
