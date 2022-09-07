Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Watch
Have Your Say

'At breaking point': Several of Orange's early learning workers rally on Wednesday's statewide strike action

EG
By Emily Gobourg
Updated September 7 2022 - 6:21am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Early educators strike in Orange at Robertson Park on September 7.

Insufficient staffing ratios, low wages, jam-packed wait lists, "childcare deserts" and feeling underappreciated.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.