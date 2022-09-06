The 2022 Woodbridge Cup grand final day was one to remember.
Manildra got the better of Oberon at Grenfell to snap a long Cup drought, sending off a couple of bush footy legends in style.
In the lower grades, Grenfell upset the Rhinos in the league tag while Molong capped a somewhat turbulent year for the Bulls club with a premiership in the youth league.
Photographer Jude Keogh was at Grenfell on Sunday to snap all of the action.
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
