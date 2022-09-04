A grass fire has broken out 15 minutes from Orange, thr Rural Fire Service (RFS) says.
Emergency services were called to the incident on Four Mile Creek Road, Springside in the late morning.
Advertisement
An RFS status described the blaze as "out of control" until about midday. It has since been downgraded.
"There is no immediate danger ... Stay up to date in case the situation changes," the emergency notice now says.
It's unclear what ignited the fire, how large it grew, or if anyone was injured.
A spokesperson for the RFS could not be reached for comment. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
Google maps suggests the affected area is a large grass clearing in the area's dense bush and pine plantations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.