Missing man Timothy Hicks found hundreds of kilometres away three weeks after last sighting at Bloomfield, Orange

Updated September 4 2022 - 7:09am, first published 6:59am
Timothy Hicks disappeared August 12 from a "facility on Forrest Road, Bloomfield" in Orange. NSW police said he had been found on Friday evening.

A man reported missing from Orange three weeks ago has been found "safe and well" almost 250km away, police say.

