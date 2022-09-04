A man reported missing from Orange three weeks ago has been found "safe and well" almost 250km away, police say.
Timothy Hicks was found at Central Station in Sydney about 6:30pm Friday following a public appeal for assistance.
The 54-year-old had last been seen August 12 at a "facility on Forrest Road, Bloomfield." Attempts to contact him were unsuccessful.
Officers at the time said they they held "concerns for [Hicks'] welfare" and believed he may be near Sydney's CBD.
A geo-targeted SMS was issued across the area requesting information Friday afternoon.
Police published a statement just hours later: "A man missing from the state's Central West has been located safe and well.
"After a public appeal ... the man was located at Central Station this evening ... Police would like to thank the public and the media."
No further information on the circumstances of the disappearance or recovery were provided.
