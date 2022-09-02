A geo-targeting alert will be sent out by NSW Police after a man in his 50s went missing from Orange last month.
Timothy Hicks, who was last seen at a facility on Forest Road, Bloomfield has been missing since August 12, 2022.
Hicks couldn't be located or contacted in Orange and officers attached to the Central West Police District were notified and commenced inquiries to find him.
Police believe Hicks may be in the Haymarket or Sydney CBD area, and that location is where the geo-targeting message will be sent to.
NSW Police say if you receive a message from +61444 444 444, "it is not a scam".
Hicks is 54 and is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance. He's about 175cm to 180cm tall, of thin build, with blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue/grey beanie with a dark cap, black suit jacket, black flannel shirt with a blue t-shirt, and grey pants and navy blue shoes.
Family and police hold concerns for Timothy's welfare.
Anyone with information about Timothy's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
