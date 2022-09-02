Central Western Daily
Breaking

Have you seen Timothy Hicks? NSW Police appeal for help to find missing Orange man

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated September 2 2022 - 7:09am, first published 6:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Timothy Hicks, who was last seen at a facility on Forest Road, Bloomfield has been missing since August 12, 2022. Picture supplied.

A geo-targeting alert will be sent out by NSW Police after a man in his 50s went missing from Orange last month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.