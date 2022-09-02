A young boy has been attacked by a dog and then flown to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a horrifying scene on Friday.
Advertisement
At around 9.30am on September 2, multiple NSW Ambulance road crews were called to a property at Forbes after reports a child had been attacked by a dog.
NSW Ambulance confirmed the child had multiple bite marks.
The boy was taken by road to Forbes Health Service and then flown to Westmead in the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter.
The child is in a stable condition, but has sustained a serious injury to one of his ears.
It's important that children are carefully supervised around animals.- NSW Ambulance inspector Peter Rowlands
NSW Ambulance inspector Peter Rowlands said paramedics treated the child for multiple bite wounds to the body and head.
"Unfortunately, he sustained a serious injury to one of his ears during the attack," Mr Rowlands said.
"It's important that children are carefully supervised around animals.
"Animal attacks can be very distressing for everyone involved, but emergency services were touched by this young boy's bravery and resilience during the treatment he received and we wish him a speedy recovery."
A Central West Police District police spokesperson confirmed the dog had been surrendered to Forbes Shire Council.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.