Celebrating young people amidst the LGBTQIA+ community, students and staff at Kinross Wolaroi School donned shades of purple, as the grounds were "awash with colour" on Friday.
Challenging "societal attitudes", Wear It Purple Day marks a celebration of diversity and inclusion.
Advertisement
"All of the teachers are behind it and all of the kids have dressed up in lots of different colours," Kinross' head of Williams House, Matthew Smedley said.
"Most people don't own much purple, so the idea was if they don't have purple to wear, just to wear rainbow colours to show their support - and today, the school is just awash with colour."
Usually falling each August 26, the Kinross community delayed its celebrations this year, which was due to Year 12 trials exams.
Today, the school is just awash with colour.- Kinross teacher, Matthew Smedley on Wear It Purple Day, 2022
Albeit student captains of the (coincidently) purple-coloured Williams House, Lucy Gilbert and Ava McMillan, said the years-long tradition at Kinross, is an event of significance for their school.
"We want to raise awareness and show support for the LGBTQIA+ community, obviously in the school and in all of Orange," Miss Gilbert said.
"And so we choose to celebrate this day, so that people who are a part of this community feel included and accepted - which is also really important for our prep-school kids who are being welcomed into the school."
"We've been doing it for the past seven-years and we want to continue doing it to make sure that it stays as an important day - where it's not something that just dies out," Miss McMillan said.
According to Minus18, an Australian organisation which champions LGBTQIA+ youth, 66 per cent of young people say they still experience bullying based on their identity.
With this "alarming rate" of discrimination, along with students at Kinross who belong to the rainbow community, the Williams House captains want to ensure the school's platform of acceptance, remains a space that always has an open-floor policy.
"There definitely are a few students who identify [as LGBTQIA+), but not as many as statistics would indicate there would be in this age group and with this number of students," Miss Gilbert said.
"And that's another reason why we want to continue supporting Wear It Purple Day, because there could be a number of people who still aren't comfortable coming out yet.
"So, we want them to feel supported for when they do decide to - in their own time - when they're ready."
Advertisement
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.