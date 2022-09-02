Central Western Daily
Photos

Kinross Wolaroi School celebrates Wear It Purple Day to support LGBTQIA+ community

EG
By Emily Gobourg
Updated September 2 2022 - 5:05am, first published 5:00am
Kinross Wolaroi School's Ava McMillan, Matthew Smedley and Lucy Gilbert celebrate Wear It Purple Day on Friday in Orange. Picture supplied.

Celebrating young people amidst the LGBTQIA+ community, students and staff at Kinross Wolaroi School donned shades of purple, as the grounds were "awash with colour" on Friday.

