Police testimony and secretly-taped phone calls took centre stage this week at the trial of a well-known country cop in Orange.
Suspended Parkes Sergeant Steve Brett Howard is accused of professional misconduct and attempting to obstruct an investigation into his behaviour.
Advertisement
Opening arguments last week laid out allegations involving burner phones, wiretapping, and leaks of classified information from a police database.
The 59-year-old policeman has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denies any wrongdoing.
The prosecution's case is midway through and the defence is yet to begin. It's unclear when a verdict is likely to be handed down.
About 25 people have taken the stand this week. These include several of Howard's police colleagues and civilians from Parkes and Forbes.
"I can't recall" was a frequently-heard refrain, as witnesses attempted to recollect events from more than two years ago.
About 20 exhibits of evidence have been tendered to the court. These included several covertly taped phone calls.
Howard has been asked by Judge Graham Turnbull to isolate from others within the courtroom so he can remove his mask.
This allows the 15-person jury to view his reaction to testimony and evidence.
Sergeant Howard is fighting two separate charges: 12 counts of malpractice and one count of perverting the court of justice.
Crown Prosecutor Talitha Hennessy has almost finished laying out her case for the former. The latter is likely to begin early next week.
The malpractice charges primarily relate to allegations Howard abused his access to an internal police computer database to pass confidential information about investigations and other matters to civilian acquaintances.
Alleged instances include relaying unproven sexual assault allegations and informing a personal friend their new neighbour was on a child protection register.
He's considered innocent ... presume innocence.- Judge Graham Turnbull
Advertisement
Howard was suspended in 2020, pending an ongoing internal police investigation into his conduct.
The obstruction charge - which the prosecution is yet to begin - alleges Howard suspected his mobile was "bugged" and obtained burner phones to attempt to interfere with the investigation.
Steve Brett Howard has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denies any wrongdoing. He is represented by defence Barrister Brett Longville.
At the opening of the case, Judge Turnbull reminded the jury and public gallery: "He's considered innocent ... presume innocence."
Jurors were dismissed for the week at about 3pm Thursday, with arguments set to resume Monday. It's unclear when a verdict is likely to be reached.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.