Central Western Daily
Court

Suspended cop on trial: Colleagues and civilians from Parkes and Forbes take the stand

William Davis
By William Davis
September 2 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Suspended Parkes Sergeant Steve Brett Howard (centre) flanked by his defense team at Orange Court House. Picture by Carla Freedman

Police testimony and secretly-taped phone calls took centre stage this week at the trial of a well-known country cop in Orange.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.