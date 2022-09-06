Time to stop ignoring effects of asthma Advertising Feature

As a life-threatening illness, people need to take asthma more seriously. Picture Shutterstock

With Asthma Week set to run from September 1 to 7, new insights have revealed that despite one in nine Australians living with asthma, stigma around the condition is having a direct effect on their health at work and in general.

Despite Australia having one of the highest prevalence's of asthma in the world, concerningly, there is a lot of uncertainty from Australian workers around whether or not asthma is a valid illness entitled to sick leave.

In fact, the new survey revealed more than 50 per cent of people with asthma feel their workplace does not view asthma as a valid reason to take sick leave or are left feeling unsure.

Asthma Australia CEO, Michele Goldman, said the rate of asthma is so high in Australia that workplaces needed to act on these results.

"Adults spend a vast majority of time at work, and this is where a lot of stigma and health issues can take place," she said.



"Asthma is a diagnosed health condition for 2.7 million people, and takes the life of a person each day, it's a workplace responsibility."

Respiratory physician, Dr John Blakey, said the stigma could have ongoing effects in the workplace.



"Hiding the condition might be literally not telling an employer they have it, but it can also manifest as coming to work when unwell - being present but less productive for fear of being labelled in your absence."

This shows workplaces are indeed a hot spot for stigmatised attitudes towards workers with asthma. Asthma Australia says as a first step, workplaces need to be more transparent about asthma in their sick leave policies, to better support employees which will reduce stigma.

There is a lack of research and standardised workplace policies for managing and supporting asthma in the workplace, with some people with asthma feeling unsupported, self-conscious or insecure at work1.

The survey found a disconnect between public perception and the attitudes of those with asthma.



Despite 95 per cent of people surveyed being supportive of someone using their asthma puffer in public, 26 per cent of people with asthma admit they would feel uncomfortable doing so.

The COVID pandemic has intensified stigma around the asthma cough.



For many Australians who live with the chronic condition, the stigma surrounding asthma and the associated cough is leaving them feeling ashamed and embarrassed, which is no surprise with 43 per cent of people admitting if they saw someone coughing, they would assume they are contagious.

Professor Bandana Saini from University of Sydney and research leader at Woolcock Institute of Medical Research, said stigma comes from what people think, and what you think people are thinking about you.



"This can have a direct impact on how people treat their condition in the short term and in the long term," she said. "Asthma relies on self-management, so how they feel about it has a direct effect on that.



"In Australia there's no getting away from asthma, given so many people have it that we all need to have a certain level of literacy about it."



This Asthma Week, Asthma Australia is encouraging Australians to support their friends, family and co-workers with asthma.

