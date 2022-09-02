Though two-years have passed since the fun-fueled highlight appeared on the school calendar, Friday officially marked the resurrection of Sheahan Day.
Mercy Hall was a vision of vibrancy at Orange's James Sheahan Catholic High School, where students and staff enjoyed the return of the big, annual event.
The theme for 2022, principal Peter Meers said, was a "particularly important" one, following 24-months of COVID-induced lockdowns.
"This year's theme was Live Life, Find Joy, Be Happy [and] the message is particularly important this year," Mr Meers said.
"[With] disappointment for students in a world turned on its head by the pandemic, it has never been more important for our youth to find joy and hope - when, for so many of them, COVID had been the defining memory of growing up."
Waves of the pandemic brought the cancellation of events left, right and centre, from school disco nights, excursions, sporting days, cultural events and more.
Albeit, with lockdowns in the dust, Friday kicked off with "special, time-honoured activities" - an all-day affair of fun, underpinned by school spirit.
"We celebrate our religious core through a mass to begin the day, followed by activities that celebrate what it means to be a Sheahan Student," Mr Meers said.
"This includes a strong sense of belonging and pride, reinforced by an opportunity to enjoy a day of dance, dress-ups, fun competitions, and staff and students events."
Year dances, a Fun Run, SRC activities, a barbecue, the Sheahan Gift - a 100-metre race - and a staff verse students Tug-of-War were all events on the schedule.
It also included the "Year 12 Dance Off", which was won by "the girls".
Sheahan Day's special guest speaker was former-student and National Rugby League player, Daniel Mortimer, who spoke to students about setting goals, the ability to laugh and how to support peers.
"Daniel Mortimer epitomises the values of the school," Mr Meers said.
"The striving for excellence, success through effort, perseverance and resilience, the place of humour and awareness, the importance of family and support, integrity, and care for others."
It was also a debut event for Years 7 and 8 students to discover, with the last Sheahan Day not held since 2019.
Mr Meers said he hopes that the return of the annual gig has lifted spirits, while creating laughter and friendship.
"And hopefully, it has put a smile on the faces of students and powerfully sent a message that we can overcome the pessimism and disappointment of a COVID world," he said.
"We can look to a return to schooling, where learning is surrounded by friendship, school spirit, laughter, opportunity and positivity."
