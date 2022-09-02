Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Good News

Sheahan Day returns to James Sheahan grounds following two COVID-riddled years

EG
By Emily Gobourg
Updated September 2 2022 - 9:34pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sheahan Day, at Orange's James Sheahan Catholic High School, was back in full swing on Friday, September 2. Picture supplied.

Though two-years have passed since the fun-fueled highlight appeared on the school calendar, Friday officially marked the resurrection of Sheahan Day.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.