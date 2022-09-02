Beer may seem to be a simple beverage made from malted barley, hops, yeast and water, but for the winner of the inaugural Country Brewer Orange Brewmuda Beer Battle, it is a chance to experiment further with a hobby that has only just begun.
Advertisement
After years of brewing from the familiar cans and wort kits Mudgee home brewer Cooper Rowe has only just begun all-grain brewing and not only was it one of his first brews in his Grainfather that took out first prize, it was the first time that he's ever entered a competition.
"It was a simple lager using Pilsner, Carapils and Vienna malts and Hallertauer hops that won first prize." he said. "The other beer I entered was a speciality IPA."
Despite a lager's relatively simple and recognisable flavour profile, getting the balance right is actually difficult. Soon Cooper will be able to shout a few mates a beer or two when he receives his first prize, a keg of his lager made by Mad Hatter Booze Co in Orange.
"I might put on a bit of a party because a lot of friends now want to have a taste," he said.
Dubbo brewer Anton O'Keefe has been using a Brew in a Bag system for four years and whipped together a stout that won him a new Hark smoker as second prize.
I made it because my wife is happier drinking the sour styles.- Third prize winner Chris Frith from Millthorpe
"It has a lot of smoky notes from the grain bill and also chocolate and coffee in there as additives," he said.
This wasn't Anton's first entry into a competition, his stout won grand champion at the recent Dubbo Show.
Third prize winner Chris Frith from Millthorpe also added a few additives to his Watermelon and Raspberry Berliner Weiss, a sour wheat beer style from Northern Germany.
"I used Philly Sour yeast and then added sour patch lollies and frozen raspberries during the fermentation," he said.
Usually Chris brews classic lagers, which he also entered into the show, but the inspiration for the sour brew comes from a place familiar for many brewers.
"I made it because my wife is happier drinking the sour styles," he said.
Owner of Country Brewer in Orange Darrell Mogford said that the contest showed just how much home brewing has changed in the past few years.
"The overall standard of all the beers was very, very good," he said.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.