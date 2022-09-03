Where does the 2022 run place Emus in grand scheme of things?

There would be a few sore heads reading this on Sunday morning.
Emus' incredible run of eight straight Blowes Clothing Cup grand final appearances unfortunately didn't end with a fairy tale premiership.
Bulldogs got the chocolates via a somewhat controversial 15-13 victory over in Bathurst, in front of a great crowd, too - it's great to see community sport back in full voice following a couple of rotten years thanks to COVID-19.
Still, despite ending up on the wrong end of the scoreline on the final Saturday of the season, the 2022 season will be one to savour for the bush chooks.
Virtually down and out mid-way through the season thanks to a massive injury tole, Emus' had no right to be there on Saturday, let alone in with a puncher's chance at the death to claim the crown.
It says plenty about Pete Bromley's side - determined. Fierce. Relentless. Emus' pursuit for greatness knows no bounds, and we saw that in 2022 even if it was the Dogs' enjoying the spoils at the end of the 80 minutes.
Premierships in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2020 ... and one they probably let slip in 2021 given COVID meant no finals series was able to be played, Emus' are without doubt the Central West Rugby Union's benchmark club over the last decade. You know Forbes' win in 2017, and Bathurst's 2019 and now 2022 decider wins have meant more given they were against the greens.
But where does that run leave this Emus' side in the grand scheme of things?
Orange City's run of six straight premierships that ended in the early 90s is still one of the all-time great runs in Central West sport, but certainly the consistency of this Emus juggernaut has it on the rung below as one of the best sides to ever take the field in the region.
And that's a credit to the players who've both been there the whole time - Nigel Staniforth is a warrior - and those who have left the fold and those who have come in mid-way through to maintain the rage. Consistency in sport is tremendously difficult to find at a professional level, let alone the amateur level we have here in the country.
They didn't win on Saturday, but we must acknowledge the efforts of everyone in green in 2022 - it's been another truly incredible campaign.
