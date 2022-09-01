To many of us, the prolific flowering of wattles at this time of the year, is simply a sign that Spring is upon us.
We enjoy the sights and smells of the explosion of wattle blossom, as it signals the end of winter and points to warmer times ahead. It makes us feel good and lifts our spirits.
But there is far more to the story of wattles than just colour and beauty.
Wattle links us in time with those Australians, both indigenous and non-indigenous, who depended upon it - for firewood, tools, weapons, medicine, food, building and fencing.
It has an industrial and economic history, from the tannin-rich bark of Golden and Black wattle which supplied colonial tanneries, to the beautiful wood of Blackwood, one of the world's finest cabinet timbers.
Wattle links us across our huge continent, where nearly 1000 different wattles (Acacia species) have evolved to survive across a wide range of soils and climates. There are few places in Australia where a wattle is not found growing. Wattles provide essential food, shade and shelter for native birds and animals. Wattles survive the passing of difficult times. They have a remarkable ability to regenerate after fire, flood and drought.
First Australians recognised the valuable attributes of many of the wattle species which thrived from the high rainfall areas to the arid inland.
One of the more common wattles throughout Wiradjuri country, is the Blackwood, Acacia melanoxylon.
The fine hard wood of this long living wattle made strong spear-throwers, boomerangs, clubs and shields. People soaked the bark in water to bathe painful joints.
The inner bark was used to make string. In many areas wattle gum was an important food as well as a cement. Wattle seed, being high in protein and carbohydrate, was eaten both green and dry in more arid areas.
In 1988 the Golden wattle was officially gazetted our national floral emblem and in 1992 the first day of September was declared as 'National Wattle Day'.
Unlike other national symbols, wattle excludes no one but is uniquely Australian and representative of us all. It has great diversity, resilience and meaning to many Australians.
In short there is no other symbol that says so much about us and our land.
Take time to celebrate the wattle, and enjoy a walk with the wattles in the Ploughmans Wetlands and the Orange Botanic Gardens.
