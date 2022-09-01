Central Western Daily

Ambulance called to Meadow Flat after man injured by falling tree

Updated September 1 2022 - 3:46am, first published 2:23am
A man has been airlifted to Westmead Hospital with lower back injuries. Picture by Nick McGrath

A man who was injured by a falling tree at Meadow Flat has been airlifted to Westmead Hospital with lower back injuries.

