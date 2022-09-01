When it comes to sport, the underdog tag is always undervalued.
There's a certain determination and grit about any underdog team that sees them rise to the occasion with aplomb.
Advertisement
And that's exactly how Orange High School's A netball team approached their Combined High Schools Netball Championship campaign - finishing sixth out of a massive 400 schools.
Held in Wollongong, from August 30-31, OHS' group of 12 made it through to the finals of the competition after winning the Western Regional knockout final in April. Their competitors in Wollongong included some incredibly prestigious schools like Westfield Sports High, Endeavour Sports High and Hills Sports High.
"They were very proud of themselves," coach Tegan Dray said.
"We played eight pool games against some sports high schools and really slick teams we'd seen previously, we were the highest placed regional team in the competition."
Finishing above Orange High School in the 18-team finals were the aforementioned schools along with Elderslie High School and Mackellar Girls Campus.
After two years of COVID cancellations, the 2022 tournament of the NSWCHSS Association secondary netball knockout was its first return.
Dray said that was a challenge her side had to overcome in preparing to face metropolitan and top tier regional sides.
"It's been hard because of two years of COVID we haven't been able to play in this competition and didn't know how teams or regions would've changed in that time," she said.
Despite the difficulties in preparation, the coach believes a smaller town mentality kept her side in good stead for an outstanding campaign.
"Absolutely (it did), there was a bit of an underdog mentality," she said.
"We're very happy and pleased with how we've gone and being able to match it with some of the sports high schools that have sports involved in their daily programs."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.