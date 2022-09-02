Central Western Daily
Home/Comment
Comment

Letters to the editor | Central Western Daily letters to September 3, 2022

September 2 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brianna Smith spoke out after she was attacked while at school, with the vision placed on social media. Picture by Riley Krause.
Letters | When nothing changes, nothing changes ...

Have your say: Send us a letter to the editor by emailing nick.mcgrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au

You are a star, Brianna Smith. My special needs child was also knocked unconscious at school, among other acts of violence and bullying.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.