Letters | When nothing changes, nothing changes ...

You are a star, Brianna Smith. My special needs child was also knocked unconscious at school, among other acts of violence and bullying.
Her high schools' way of handling that was to call me to come and get her as she had received a bump on the head.
It turned out that an unknown older child had pulled her out of her class line while waiting for teachers to arrive, swung her around and around by her clothing and then let her go, sending her head first into concrete, knocking her out.
The 'bump' on her head was a massive lump. The heroic child that did this act then ran away. Some schools need to admit they are failing to provide safe journey for children with disabilities through their schools.
And until they can face the reality that 'yes, we do have bullying issues at our schools' and address them, these cowardly attacks will continue. When nothing changes, nothing changes ...
Like most people, I have the greatest respect for all the frontline workers during this on-going pandemic.
However, there's another sizeable group in our communities, who tend to be overlooked.
I'm referring to the many workers who work outside, in all the different weather conditions that we experience in and around Orange.
In my opinion, it's a long list, and has to include: posties; many Council workers; a large number of tradies; delivery workers......and so the long list goes on.
I take my hat off to each and every one of those workers, and thank them for their perseverance and service.
I'm certain that many of us wouldn't be "singing in the rain" if we worked outside!
Australians from every corner of the country are invited to join legendary sports broadcaster, Bruce McAvaney, as he hosts the Leukaemia Foundation's annual Light the Night virtual lantern lighting ceremony on Friday, September 30 as the sun sets on Blood Cancer Month (September).
Personally diagnosed with blood cancer in 2014, Bruce will lead fellow Australians in lighting up the night skies from their backyards, loungerooms and hospital wards to shine a light on one of Australia's deadliest cancers and show support for the 135,000 Australians currently living with the disease.
To gather your loved ones and connect with the Australian blood cancer community in this evening of hope, all you'll need is a screen and an internet connection to take part. Registrations are now open, visit lightthenight.org.au for more information and to sign up.
Anthony Albanese's recent stunt where he tried to use former US basketball player Shaquille O'Neal to back the Labor Government's proposed "Indigenous Voice to Parliament", in a specially organised press conference, shows an appalling lack of judgement by our Prime Minister.
For someone like Mr Albanese, who would normally rail against foreign interference in Australian elections - this wreaks of hypocrisy.
We don't need to be told how to vote by some foreign basketball player.
Shaquille O'Neal has nothing to do with Australia, and his opinion is just simply that of a foreigner who won't get to vote in the referendum.
Please Mr Albanese, stop treating the Australian people like we're stupid and need to be guided along at every turn.
We are more than capable of making our own decisions without help from the hashtag social media culture that you play to.
It really is an affront to the voting public.
