Central Western Daily
Meet the Locals

Orange man Mark Furze talks Home and Away and Stonelove music career

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
September 2 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Furze with daughter Soma. The Orange actor and musician has opened up on his decades long career. Picture supplied.

From a starring role on Home and Away as a teenager, to supporting Daryl Braithwaite at a music festival in Manly, Mark Furze's career has been anything but dull.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.