As president of Friends of Orange Regional Gallery (FORG) I was delighted the 2021-2022 year saw the Friends returning to full fundraising activity.
COVID restrictions were lifted and it has been a busy and productive time.
Orange Regional Gallery has been in full swing and FORG has had events to add interest to the activities in the cultural precinct.
This year in April (2022) FORG presented three fundraising events:
Held in the Orange Regional Gallery foyer and west room this was a new concept for FORG and took a long gestation period after COVID, however we received many favourable comments.
We enjoyed planning and seeing it come to fruition. It was enjoyed by all who attended and we were delighted with the result. We received tremendous support for this event from Gallery Director Bradley Hammond and the Gallery staff which turned it into a successful and fun night.
We plan to have another HTAS in March/April 2023.
"Does Sport evoke greater emotion than the Arts".
Held in the ORG Theatre, this event was reintroduced from a FORG historic debate in 2014.
The sports team was headed by Orange solicitor Toby Tancred and the arts team was led by well known artist and sportsman Steve Lopes.
The teams debated to a full theatre and enthusiastic audience. We plan to have another Great Debate in the future.
The Oration is an annual FORG event, however was not held due to COVID restrictions which drifted over into 2022 and constrained the event going ahead.
FORG is made up of 227 members, and it was a busy time for the FORG hospitality and catering teams.
The Gallery has had successful seasons after the official opening of the Gallery extension project.
FORG provided catering for the Summer 2021/22 and Autumn 2022 ORG exhibition openings plus additional catering for non-gallery events.
This kept everybody pretty busy and entertained, it was good to be released from COVID restrictions and welcome members and Friends back to the gallery.
If you would like to become a member of FORG please go to the Orange Regional Gallery website https://www.orange.nsw.gov.au and follow the links to join.
