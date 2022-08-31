Central Western Daily

New owners poised to take over operations at historic Tarana Hotel

By Peter Bowditch
Updated August 31 2022 - 11:02am, first published 10:53am
Mel Clear, Byram Johnston, Deborah Johnston. Picture by Peter Bowditch

After purchasing the Tarana Hotel earlier this year, Byram and Deborah Johnston will take control of the business from November.

