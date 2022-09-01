A debut event for the school, these students will also be the first to bring Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: A New Musical to the city of Orange.
Through from years five to 12, Orange Anglican Grammar School students have been working tirelessly behind-the-scenes - and they're excited to finally "bring the show to life".
"It's show day tomorrow, so they're nervous - but they're also really, really excited," OAGS stage one coordinator and musical producer, Kyle Palmer said.
"We're about to do our final dress rehearsal today [Thursday], so while there are definitely some nerves in the air for a lot of them, they're ready to bring this show to life."
Originally launching the adventure back in 2019, the ebbs and flows of the pandemic resulted in the reality of a musical, being canned.
While students were already part-way through their rehearsals at the time, two-years gradually passed; along with students naturally growing and graduating.
"Following the years after COVID, we decided to go with a completely different show given those changes," Mr Palmer said.
"We sat down and went through thousands and thousands of shows, and we wanted one that would be family-friendly, but also something that teenagers would want to audition for and get excited about.
"So, we ended up with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."
Ticking all of the boxes, Mr Palmer said the group is amidst only 20 productions across the state, with Orange a debut space for the "fairly new show" to be performed.
"Unless people have seen it professionally in Sydney, not many people will have had a chance to see this version," he said.
"So, it's gone really well and it's also a brand new experience for most of these kids, who've never been in a musical before."
Now - with the cohort's Friday and Saturday shows looming around the corner - it's officially, game on.
Students will have the opportunity to see their hard work and efforts play out in real-time, with Mr Palmer describing the group's dedication as nothing short of determined.
"They've jut gone above and beyond with their commitment, they really have," he said.
"They have reached the heights that we were looking and hoping for, with some beautiful voices and an all-around beautiful cast of great students - right through from year five, up to year 11."
The character of Charlie Bucket will be played by Charlie Rimmer, with the well-known Willy Wonka character played by William Whittingham.
The group will deliver an invite-only performance on Friday morning, September 2 at Orange Civic Theatre.
Orange's LiveBetter clients and Anson Street School students, will be some of the first people to see it.
Going public thereafter, a Friday evening show will follow at the same venue at 6pm, followed by two shows on Saturday, September 3, at 10:30am and 6pm.
"The colours are awesome, the numbers within the show are great and it brings together everyone's idea of Willy Wonka," Mr Palmer said.
"There's elements from the [Roald Dahl] novel, the classic 1960s film and the more recent movie, so it's going to be a fantastic production."
OAGS will perform two-yearly productions in the future, with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: A New Musical hopefully the first of many.
Tickets can still be purchased online through the Ticketek website.
