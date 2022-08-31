At the start of the season, Peak Hill were one of the teams to beat.
A six-game unbeaten record was the envy of almost all clubs in Woodbridge Cup.
Unfortunately, after their first loss against Manildra, the Roosters slightly fell away. However, they gained momentum again at the right time to just fall short of a preliminary final after a 32-18 defeat to Manildra.
And with such a disappointing ending, their captain-coach Blaize Fuller is looking to next season.
"I feel like we could've made it all the way, I feel like we could've won it, I've still got some unfinished business there," he said.
With such determination, it's no surprise Fuller was announced coach of the year at Woodbridge Cup's awards night last Friday.
The entertaining fullback lead his Peak Hill side to a fifth placed finish in one of the closest Woodbridge seasons where the Roosters were only five points off first.
While Fuller agreed his side performed well, he was still shocked to hear his name called out.
"We had a good season but I didn't expect it at all, I was surprised," he said.
"I was happy I got it, it was good to get something out of the season."
Leading a team he described as 'pretty easy to coach', Fuller said the rewarding part of coaching came from his side's improvement this year.
"(The best part was) just to see how far we've come, to see we can make it to semi-finals, and can beat all the teams," he said.
While there were plenty of positives, Fuller said the toughest part was resting players with a squad of over 20 to pick from.
"Everyone was a good player in the team, it was hard to find who would fit best in which position," he said.
The captain-coach added player availability hadn't been a luxury afforded to recent Peak Hill coaches. He's put the recent change down to the group identifying their potential.
"Everyone was just keen and everyone knew we had a real chance of winning it and wanted to get involved," he said.
And while coaching can be one of the most rewarding jobs, it often might make or break a man.
So would he do it again?
"I'd like to, I'd like to give it a crack," Fuller said.
"Like I said there's some unfinished business, I really want to win the comp."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
