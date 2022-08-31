It's that time of year again when it's Dads' turn to be the centre of attention for Father's Day.
Back in May we had Mothers' Day to ponder over all the aspects of Motherhood.
Similarly, Fathers have a multi-faceted calling to fulfill the role of being a father.
Unlike professional and employment opportunities, there is no pre-training and education handbook in preparation for this wonderful role.
The lucky ones are those who grew up under the loving guidance of dedicated dads and mums who put all their human gifts and talents into being the best they could be, and were rightfully called role models.
The unfortunate ones are those whose dads failed to understand the obligations incumbent upon being a dad, or worse still, who abandoned their marriage and family and left them to fend for themselves for whatever reasons.
As well as birth fathers, we have grandfathers, foster fathers and surrogate fathers, all of whom contribute to the broad spectrum of fatherhood.
These men all have a way of helping to develop the pathway into adulthood for boys and girls in so many ways and situations.
All those human traits of love and affection, honesty and integrity, forgiveness and generosity, fidelity and perseverance are best learned from example rather than necessarily using words.
For some of us, Fathers Day can carry long term sadness at the early death of our Dads when we were young.
For others there is a sadness accompanying caring for a loved Dad who is now suffering from aging and disability.
Like so many other opportunities for celebrations in our lives, there can be a mixture of happiness and sadness.
This seems to be a human ingredient!
Nevertheless, we can salute and honour all the great men who have been in our lives and around us.
Jesus raised this to extraordinary heights when He invited us to call God our Father.
Most people today are familiar with the "Lord's Prayer" in which we praise the name of our father God, and pray for his blessings.
The second part puts our needs into the picture - "give us this day our daily bread", while the next phrase reminds us of our need to forgive - "Forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us".
What wonderful advice from our Father-God!
To let go of the hurts and anguish that we have experienced, even from our earthly dads, allowing goodness and kindness to reign in our hearts and minds.
Let us salute and honour all our fathers, forgive those who have died or strayed from our lives, and enjoy another Fathers Day coming up on Sunday.
Happy Fathers Day!
