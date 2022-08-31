Central Western Daily
Comment

Power of Nun column | BBeing a dad's tough work, so let's salute them all this Sunday

By Sr Mary Trainor
Updated August 31 2022 - 6:51am, first published 6:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sister Mary Trainor says let us salute and honour all our fathers, forgive those who have died or strayed from our lives, and enjoy another Fathers Day coming up on Sunday. File picture.

It's that time of year again when it's Dads' turn to be the centre of attention for Father's Day.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.