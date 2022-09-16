Located just outside of town, past Suma Park Dam is a property that's older than Orange itself.
Mayfield Vineyard changed hands last year but it was just the latest change in an ever evolving history that saw it fall into the hands of a Blue Mountains explorer, the first discoverer of payable gold in Australia, a Scottish biscuit baron and an investment banker.
The property was first obtained by explorer William Charles Wentworth as a crown grant from the Governor of NSW for crossing the Blue Mountains with Gregory Blaxland and William Lawson plus four servants in 1813.
Mr Wentworth owned the property until about 1840.
Mayfield general manager Charles Simons joined the winery in 2021 and said Wentworth lived at the property for "only a year or so".
At that time, the region, which was the traditional land of the Wiradjuri people, was largely uninhabited by people of European descent. The Blackman's Swamp settlement was established in 1822 and became the village of Orange in 1829.
"He lived here but it would have been miserable back then because Icely really only finished the cottage," Mr Simons said.
"There would have been nothing here.
"This is still Emu Swamp this part of town, it's kind of this little hidden piece of history over here.
"That was truly called Mayfield from the get go, we really are the first Mayfield, everyone else just copied."
The next owner was Thomas Icely who became famous for cattle, sheep and horse breeding, particularly from his property Coombing Park near Carcoar and was commemorated with the naming of Icely Road, which runs past the property.
He was also a member of the Legislative Council from 1843.
The first payable gold discovered in Australia was then used to purchase the property. Cornishman William Tom discovered the first payable gold at nearby Ophir sparking the first gold rush.
Mr Tom was a farmer and a Methodist leader and bought Mayfield in 1851. However, he had a two-storey house at another of his properties, Springfield, where he died in 1883 leaving behind eight sons and five daughters.
"We can claim that the first gold that was found in Australia was used to acquire this property, the first gold ever discovered anywhere in Australia was used to buy this property," Mr Simons said.
It was then bought by Thomas Crawford, along with another property, Rob Roy.
Mr Crawford came from a a well-known Scottish biscuit making family, which ran one of Britain's largest companies producing 13-million biscuits a day.
At the time, Mayfield was a holding of about 800 hectares and in the 1900s it was used for breeding Suffolk sheep.
Thomas Crawford registered the first Suffolk sheep stud in Australia and in 1917 he imported 12 ewes and one ram from England.
"They were the first to import them and this was where they were breeding them," Mr Simons said.
In from 1906 to 1910, the homestead was built following an original design by well-known architect Hardy Wilson. It has been recognised by the National Trust and can now be rented by guests at what is now Mayfield Vineyard.
Thomas Crafword sold the property to his childless brother James in about 1921 with letters between the brothers indicating that Thomas was finding it financially difficult to run the property.
It was said that James Shield Russell Crawford ran into the renowned architect on a ship bound for Australia and organised for the homestead to be built.
In 1927, James died and gave the property to Thomas's son James Shield Russell Crawford.
The homestead is set within 3.6 hectares of gardens with an arboretum of mature exotic trees. It has has seven large bedrooms and six bathrooms, with formal and informal living areas including a masculine end and a more feminine drawing room that hark back to the era in which it was built. Although there is a more modern open-plan kitchen with modern appliances.
The house contains many period touches including high ceilings, large bay windows and open fireplaces, as well as terraces and courtyards.
In 1915 the school house, which is now the vineyard's cellar door, was built to educate the children of Scottish farm workers. The schoolhouse was also reported to be the first venue of the Racine restaurant.
Other historic homes on the property include the Settlers Cottage which was dated to 1886, although it's also believed to have had a connection to Thomas Icely before then, there's also an overseers cottage next door as well as The Rose Cottage.
Mayfield was listed as an asset worth £15,245 and the sheep, cows, pigs, horses, a tractor and plough were also included in the will.
James Shield Russell Crawford died in 1980 and his widow Margaret remained at Mayfield but sold off most of the land. She had spent 65 years at the property and planted more than 50 species of trees. Many of those trees, many of which are now more than 100 years old still stand at the property. They are the same varieties as found at Cook Park, which Mrs Crawford also arranged to have planted.
"She planted the trees around the house, she had a big influence of the planting of Cook Park, a lot of the trees at Cook Park are the same age as here and similar species and she brought 50 species of trees," Mr Simons said.
Investment banker Richard Thomas and his wife Kathy bought Mayfield in 1998 and in 1999 vines were planted and the property became Mayfield Vineyard.
Mayfield was further subdivided into three lots in 2004 further reducing the property from 113 to 47 hectares.
The property was put back on the market in 2021 when it was purchased by the Eastham family from Orange, who also bought the previously sold western lot and increased the size to 91 hectares.
The house was listed with the National Trust in 1976 but plans to bequeath the property to the National Trust fell through and when the property was sold antique furniture dating back to the 1700s was also auctioned off in Orange.
The initial varieties planted at the vineyard included chardonnay, pinot noir, sauvignon blanc, cabernet franc, cabernet sauvignon and riesling.
