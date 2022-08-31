A man who glassed his mother was jailed in Orange Local Court on Tuesday.
The 36-year-old man had been asked to leave a birthday party on July 28, 2021, before he threw a half-full schooner glass at his mother's face.
Advertisement
The man, who lived in Orange at the time of the offence, is not name to protect the identity of the victim and had been in custody since May 17, 2022, after his bail was revoked.
He pleaded guilty to reckless wounding causing actual bodily harm and appeared in Orange Local Court via an audio visual link from jail on Tuesday.
Magistrate David Day said he dealt with a lot of glassing cases when he worked at Newcastle when they were beginning to decrease.
He said the offence was also a breach of trust between the mother and son and could have had a much worse outcome than it did.
"[The] injuries are not the worst that I have seen but they are quite serious," Mr Day said.
According to information that was presented to Mr Day in court, the man and his mother caught a taxi together to an Orange address where a small birthday party was taking place with four other people.
However, later in the evening, there was a disagreement and a woman asked the man to leave but said his mother could stay.
There was an argument and the man then threw his half-full schooner glass at his mother.
The glass hit her forehead and the woman who initially told him to leave pushed him out of the house and he left soon afterwards.
There's a degree of luck that all there are is superficial injuries.- Solicitor Simon Populin
Triple-0 was called and both police and an ambulance arrived.
The mother was taken to Orange Hospital where her injuries treated and recorded. She had lacerations to her forehead that required sutures, she also had lacerations on the bridge of her nose, left cheeks and left eyebrow that were also treated.
Police arrested the man on July 29 and he was treated at Orange Hospital for a laceration to his finger.
Mr Day said he would take into account special circumstances that were found in the Supreme Court for a previous matter.
However, he also said the man consumed a cask of wine on the night of the offence.
Advertisement
"That's an awful lot of alcohol," Mr Day said.
Solicitor Simon Populin said the man grew up being raised by an aunt and then his grandmother and he was exposed to violence.
"The issue in the past was drugs but at the moment it's alcohol," Mr Populin said.
"There's a degree of luck that all there are is superficial injuries.
"His instructions were that he certainly wasn't intending to harm his mother, he wasn't intending to throw it at her face.
"He became angry when he was asked to leave."
Advertisement
Mr Populin also said the man was at risk of institutionalisation but conceded that they custodial threshold was crossed.
Mr Day also agreed that the man was at risk of being institutionalised.
"In the last couple of years he's been spending a fair bit inside either sentenced or unsentenced," Mr Day noted.
"I need to stress the need for general deterrence."
Mr Day said the man spent about eight month in custody on remand in relation to these matters.
Advertisement
Mr Day sentenced the man to 10 months' jail with a four-month non-parole period.
Due to the time spent in jail it was back-dated to May 17, 2022, meaning he could be released on parole on September 16.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.