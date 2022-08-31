Central Western Daily
Forbes' Mitch Andrews cleared of late shot on Orange CYMS fullback Nick Murphy in Peter McDonald Premiership prelim

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated August 31 2022 - 5:01am, first published 4:04am
Nick Murphy draws in Mitch Andrews before being hit during Sunday's grand final qualifier at Forbes. Andrews was cleared of the tackle. Pictures supplied.

Forbes' NSW Country fullback Mitch Andrews has been cleared to play in Sunday's Peter McDonald Premiership after escaping a charge following an alleged shoulder charge on Orange CYMS' young-gun Nick Murphy last weekend.

