Orange Emus have named an unchanged line-up to contest the Blowes Clothing Cup grand final.
Taking on the Bathurst Bulldogs in Bathurst, the Emus will go into Saturday's match-up with the same 15 which took down minor premiers, the Cowra Eagles, this past weekend gone.
We asked coach Peter Bromley to sum up each of the 15 in a few words.
1 Digby Cooper - "Lion-hearted performer and strong with set pieces."
2 Charlie Henley (c) - "Leader of the forward pack, provides good go-forward and good experience around the field."
3 Archie Hall - "Anchors the scrum, good ball runner."
4 Simon Badgery - "Key man defensively, loves contact and makes some really good defensive hits."
5 Ollie Harvison - "Calls the line-outs, organises set pieces and strong defender."
6 Michael Kennedy - "Works tirelessly in defence, strong ball carrier and good team man."
7 Sam Greatbatch - "Good on-ball back-rower, loves to make good contact in defence and gets the forward pack going forward."
8 AJ McNiven - "Strong ball carrier, big body and strong over the ball."
9 Louis Carr - "Electric nine, controls the tempo of the game well."
10 Gus Roberts - "Guides the team around the field, good kicking game and a level head under pressure."
11 Charlie Steele-Park - "Try-scoring machine, give him some space and he'll score something."
12 Simon Uphill - "Big centre, strong ball carrier and strong defender."
13 Nigel Staniforth (c) - "A father of the side, experienced, level-headed and hard running passionate Emus man."
14 Harry Cummins - "Strong ball carrier who looks to get involved and good organisational chat."
15 Jamil Khalfan - "Great voice in defence, organising and cool at the back."
The side will be coached by Pete Bromley and Matt Campbell, with Jan Randall as the manager.
The game will kick off at Ashwood Park at 3.15pm.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
