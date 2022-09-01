Central Western Daily
Exclusive

Cadia dam collapse: Gold mine owner Newcrest nets multi-million dollar insurance payout

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated September 2 2022 - 2:00am, first published September 1 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The tailings dam failure March 9, 2018 at Newcrest's Cadia Valley Operations gold mine near Orange, NSW. PHOTO: RACHEL GOODSIR.

The owner of Australia's largest gold mine has netted $75 million from insurers, four years after a "catastrophic" dam failure disrupted production and triggered ongoing environmental concerns.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.