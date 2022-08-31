NSW Police are investigating the theft of three cars which were later found burnt out in various locations around Bathurst on Tuesday morning.
Detective Acting Inspector Glenn Griffith said all three cars were torched, two of which had been reported stolen from Blayney and the third from a Windradyne address.
"They were scattered across the city," he said.
"One was found in Dean Street, in West Bathurst.
"One of the vehicles which was stolen from Blayney was found burnt out in McLennan Close, in Robin Hill, around 4am on Tuesday morning.
"Another vehicle reported stolen from Blayney was found burnt out in Lloyds Road, South Bathurst, at around the same time."
He said while investigations into the thefts were in their infancy, at this stage police do suspect they are related.
Acting Inspector Griffith said police are following leads and urged anyone with information to contact Bathurst Police on 6332 8699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
