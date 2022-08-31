Central Western Daily
NSW Police appeal for information after three cars torched, two of them stolen from Blayney

By Jacinta Carroll
Updated August 31 2022 - 2:59am, first published 2:51am
Chifley Police are investigating the theft of three cars which were later found torched. File picture.

NSW Police are investigating the theft of three cars which were later found burnt out in various locations around Bathurst on Tuesday morning.

