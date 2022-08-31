Carcoar will once again be on display on the nation's televisions when the nine network's Today Show beams their weather crosses from the village on Wednesday September 7.
The film crew will be in Carcoar on the Tuesday filming a few segments that will be interspersed throughout Wednesday's show.
With Tim Davies expected to be there presenting the weather, the community is looking forward to watching another film crew go through their paces, albeit without all the props of the recent Ten Pound Pom mini series. It comes just weeks after Home and Away chose the Blayney Shire to film one of its upcoming scenes.
As yet it's unknown as to what will be filmed, one group that is getting excited though is the Carcoar Show committee who will be running a few sheep and working dogs on the Carcoar Showground as a segment.
We're having the mounted police coming to the show this year which will be exciting.- President of the Carcoar Show Society Andrew Winfield
President of the Carcoar Show Society Andrew Winfield said that having the Today Show in town presents a great opportunity to promote the show which hasn't run since 2019.
The show is scheduled to run on Saturday October 29 and the two year gap has allowed the committee to complete a number of works and dream up a few new ideas to entertain the visitors.
As has always been the case at the Carcoar Show, equestrian events along with sheep events will be a strong focus in 2022.
"We're having the mounted police coming to the show this year which will be exciting," he said.
"We will also be having a demonstration by the Australian Draft Horse Club. They will be doing Log Snigging in the ring and machinery demonstrations down near the Ben Lowe Pavilion.
"This will include chaff cutting using the horse to operate as well as other horse drawn machinery."
In the pavilion Tracey Mackie of Lyndhurst will have the Colour Competition entries and the Photography section will feature a special one-off section dedicated to food photography.
The cakes are always a popular section with the half pound fruit cake attracting a $20 first prize in memory of Robyn Bell and in the men's chocolate cake the prize money is $100.
Shearing will commence at 9am with the first sheep being shorn in the revamped shed by local George Connolly.
Deputy Premier, Paul Toole MP will be opening the revamped Shearing Shed at 11.45 am, followed by the official opening of the Show by RAS President Michael Millner at noon.
Next door to this will be the Yard Dogs Trials which commence at 8am. See the "Muster Dogs" in action live.
One of the most popular events at the Blayney Show is the Dog High Jump and that event, with all the gear coming from the Blayney Show, will commence at 2pm.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
