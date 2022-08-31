Central Western Daily
Court

Roy Carr failed police breath test in Orange the morning after drinking beer and bourbon

By Court Reporter
Updated August 31 2022 - 10:41am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A p-plater with a bad driving record has been convicted in Orange Local Court of drivng-driving. Picture by Jude Keogh

A p-plater who was caught drink-driving the morning after drinking was convicted and his licence was disqualified when he appeared in Orange Local Court for sentencing.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.