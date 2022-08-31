A p-plater who was caught drink-driving the morning after drinking was convicted and his licence was disqualified when he appeared in Orange Local Court for sentencing.
Roy Vincent Carr, 28, of Waddell Street, Canowindra was caught drink-driving on Summer Street, Orange at 8am on July 10.
On analysis he returned a low-range reading of 0.067 and told police he had about four beers and two Jack Daniels and Coke the night before.
Carr was not present in court for sentencing.
Magistrate David Day convicted Carr and fined him $440 after taking note of his driving record, which he said did not encourage leniency.
Mr Day also disqualified Carr from driving for three months.
"I note that he's been fined for driving while disqualified recently," he said.
