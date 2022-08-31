Two teams, three grand finals.
It's set to be one of the biggest Sunday's at Grenfell in recent months when the Woodbridge Cup grand finals roll around, and the town has plenty to celebrate.
Advertisement
With their Youth League and League Tag sides both making the deciders, the local supporters will aim to cheer their teams over the line - and when the club put the call out on Sunday for local businesses to show support, president Dan Harveyson didn't expect such a swift response.
"I was pretty surprised, we put that post on our Facebook on Sunday night and I walked into Caltex at 6am to get a coffee before work and they already had streamers hung up," he said.
"I think it'll be a pretty healthy Grenfell crowd, the town's getting behind it which is good to see."
For Harveyson, the addition of two local sides was a welcome bonus for a club who were already delighted to be given hosting rights.
"Mate we were pretty stoked to be having the grand final to start with let alone the cherry on top of having both sides end up making the big dance," he said.
"It's pretty good for the club knowing Grenfell are going in the right direction having the young fellas in there and a lot of young girls in our League Tag side as well."
The project received $50,000 for a fitness circuit (located at the opposite side of the oval), $110,000 for a new grandstand and club house, and $820,000 for new amenities.
By hosting the grand final, Grenfell will receive a significant 'financial plus' with all takings from the canteen and bar going towards the club.
And while the event mostly benefits the Goannas, the local economy will also receive a significant boost - because as we all know, footballers love a beer.
"It's not only good for us a club, it's good for the whole town of Grenfell," Harveyson said.
"Woodbridge are hoping to get 2000 through the gates in the course of the day so there'll be plenty of people in town."
Advertisement
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.