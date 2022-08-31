"Promoting and fostering cricket" was the calling card of Tuesday's training session which saw some of the state's best players descend on Orange.
NSW Blues players Micky Edwards and Ryan Hadley, along with Orange's own star talent Phoebe Litchfield, made the trip out to the Central West as part of the Country Blitz, an annual three-day regional engagement tour.
More than two dozen youngsters showed up at the Carl Sharpe Centre to take part in games, drills, interact with and get some advice from the stars.
"They don't really get access to players like us. In the city, players can come into Cricket Central and train next to their heroes, but out here, you don't really see many players like that," Litchfield said.
"It's awesome to come out here. If you see players like us in person, it's so much more impactful than seeing them on TV."
The children were split up into three different groups, where depending on age, they would take part in games of soft ball 'tip-and-run', or a hard-ball net session.
Edwards, who played for the Sydney Sixers in the 2021 Big Bash League, said it was good to see so many talented players turn up.
"It's all about promoting cricket and fostering cricket wherever it is," he said.
"For us to be able to get out here and see the kids who play cricket and are obviously very good at cricket is really cool. Numbers are struggling a little bit in rural areas so for us to come out here is good for the game."
For Hadley, he just hoped the kids learned a little bit and were inspired to work their way up the ranks and keep playing cricket.
"I think every generation has inspirations that come out and see them. It's great to give back to the country regions who sometimes don't get quite as lucky as we do in Sydney with the access to facilities, the coaches and the people around them. So we try to make the most of it when we come out here," he said.
"We want as many people as we can playing cricket around the state. Obviously NSW is a very strong cricketing state and a lot of our talent tends to come from the country, so if we can continue to nurture that environment, then that's great for the game."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
