A police dog has been called in to assist police with the arrest of a man following a pursuit on parts of the Newell Highway on Tuesday.
Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District attempted to stop a Ford SUV on Websdale Drive in Dubbo at about 10.40am.
Police said in a statement they wanted to speak with the driver.
After the 28-year-old driver did not stop, police initiated a pursuit which soon ended on the Newell Highway.
The vehicle was seized by police for forensic examination.
The man was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station where he was charged with police pursuit - non stop - drive dangerously and drive a motor vehicle while disqualified.
Officers also executed two outstanding arrest warrants for firearm, drugs and traffic-related offences.
The man was refused bail and will appear at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
