Staff at a Summer Street store say they feel unsafe on shift, after a string of alleged attempted robberies by school-aged children.
"They just come in and try to steal everything [with] no consequences ... it's nearly every day," SportsPower manager Louise Littlefield said.
"We're locking the door and only let people come in when we realise it's not them."
A recent Orange-wide spike in youth crime has sparked calls for a community-led response to lower the temperature.
Alleged incidents this month alone include multiple attempted robberies, a brawl at the Orange City Centre, a police pursuit resulting in a broken ankle, car theft, a violent incident at Orange High School, and the high-profile stabbing of a 16-year-old girl at Canobolas Rural Tech.
Several Summer Street stores contact by the Central Western Daily declined to comment on recent trends, but others have reported similar theft on social media.
"There is community concern in regard to youth related crime within the Central West Police District, but particularly within the Orange CBD," superintendent Brendan Gorman said.
Police have committed to increase patrols, and Orange City Council says it will work with officers to support its efforts.
"There has been some incidents over the last few weeks and obviously [the stabbing] was very disappointing up at Canobolas," Mayor Jason Hamling said.
"I've been talking to police and superintendent Peter Atkins about facilitating a meeting ... [we will give them] any resources we can lend."
Councillor Kevin Duffy says not enough is being done. He proposes a community summit to combat the problem.
"What I want is for council to facilitate a public meeting where we invite the police, we invite the school teachers, we invite the business people who are affected by this, and the general public if they've got something to say," Cr Duffy said.
"There's a new [police] commander in town. This is an opportunity to come together and say this is what we're doing [and] how we're doing it.
"People are concerned ... what happens in Sydney can stay in Sydney - we don't give two hoots about that - but we don't want this type of behaviour in our city."
The Central West has one the highest youth crime rates in NSW, according to the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR).
About two in every 100 people aged 10 to 17 faced court last year - about eight times higher than in some parts of Sydney.
That figure has been increasing since 2017, despite a state-wide downturn in youth crime.
