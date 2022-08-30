Central Western Daily

'It's nearly every day': Youth crime in Orange leaves retail workers rattled

William Davis
By William Davis
August 30 2022 - 6:30pm
Orange councillor Kevin Duffy (left), SportsPower owner Kate Russell (middle), and SportsPower manager Louise Littlefield (right) at the Summer Street store. Security camera footage of an alleged attempted robbery is relayed on an iPad.

Staff at a Summer Street store say they feel unsafe on shift, after a string of alleged attempted robberies by school-aged children.

