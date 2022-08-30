Molly Hoswell is no stranger to success.
The Manildra Rhinettes flyer already had two Woodbridge Cup league tag player of the year awards to her name before last Friday's presentation night.
Having led the 2022 competition in tries (27), points (214) and being part of an undefeated Rhinettes side hoping to taste grand final success this weekend, few would have been surprised to hear Hoswell was named the player of the year for the third time in her career.
Someone who was surprised however, was Hoswell herself.
"I looked at my coach and I was stunned and nervous walking up to receive the award. It was crazy to me to get the award over so many talented young girls. I did not expect it at all," she said.
"It was pretty special to get it again, especially because there's so many young girls coming through juniors and they bring so much talent to Woodbridge Cup now."
The award-winner came out of the gates flying this year and was awarded the three points in her side's first seven matches of the season.
But if you ask her, it all boils down to teamwork.
"I feel like it's the girls around me that really help. I don't think I could have played as well as I did if I didn't have those girls around me," she said.
"When I played in juniors there were just so many players who were so good and now they're all starting to come up into the Woodbridge Cup so it really is special for me to win the award."
Now she has the chance to make it a perfect season with the Rhinettes taking on the Grenfell Goannas in the league tag grand final this Sunday.
"It would be the most amazing thing ever, but I know it's going to be an extremely tough game, especially it being Grenfell at Grenfell," she said.
"We'll have to go into it with the same mindset as last week.
"I told the girls that there was absolutely no pressure, but you've got to go in wanting to win."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
