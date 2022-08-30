The closest AJ McNiven has come to tasting Blowes Clothing Cup grand final success came in 2020.
He was part of an Orange City Lions outfit which fell in a derby day classic against the cross-town Emus.
Advertisement
Now, he has the chance to add to that missing trophy cabinet, but it won't be with the Lions.
McNiven joined Emus at the start of the 2022 season and will be part of the run-on 15 to take on the Bathurst Bulldogs during Saturday's first grade decider.
"From the beginning of the season the boys had one goal and that was to get to the grand final," he said.
"I think I've played pretty well this year. As a collective I think everyone's done really well and (coach Pete Bromley) has really set the bar high. I think all the boys do the right steps to get the best out of it for him."
While this will be a rare grand final appearance for McNiven, the big dance is anything but foreign to the Emus.
2022 will make it eight straight appearances for the Orange outfit, having won the cup in 2015, '16, '18 and '20.
But this year was slightly different to those in the past. Emus finished the regular season in third, and due to an unplayable Endeavour Oval, will go through their three finals matches without a true home game.
It all culminated this past weekend when they took down the Cowra Eagles, who for the second straight year, won the minor premiership.
"A lot of emotion," McNiven said of Saturday's victory.
"They've beaten us all year and they've been the standard of the competition. It was really unlucky for them because they've had a really good year, but for us we couldn't be happier.
"We had that goal of getting to this weekend and it's just proof of how much it means to us. The way the boys played on the weekend is where we want to be at and I think it's a good step to getting the job done against the Bulldogs."
So what would it mean for McNiven - who has yet to win a Blowes Cup decider - to finally get that fabled victory? Fair to say he would enjoy it.
"I would be keen for a beer after," he said with a smile.
Advertisement
"It has definitely been a dream of mine to win a Blowes Cup grand final. Having these boys with the level heads alongside you in the grand final will be good to have. Obviously a lot of them have won one already and they know what it takes to get there."
Saturday's first grade game kicks off at 3.15pm at Bathurst's Ashwood Park.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.