A man who passed out in a gutter has faced sentencing for marijuana possession.
Gavin Gibbs, of Lords Place, pleaded guilty in person at Orange Local Court in August.
Advertisement
The drugs were bought for $10 - well below market value - and reportedly "not a quality product".
"What was it cut with ... grass?" sentencing magistrate David Day queried.
About midnight on June 6 police searched the 38-year-old after fielding complaints of yelling.
He had reportedly been intoxicated and boisterous on Lone Pine Avenue and Orchid Grove Road.
Onlookers said he attempted to open a garage door, before falling and passing out in a gutter.
Gibbs told police he was sleeping because he felt tired. His speech was slurred and he seemed "confused".
The search found $124, a syringe, 'bumpers', a motel room key, and zip lock bag with 0.8 grams marijuana.
Gibbs reported the drugs had been purchased for $10 to make his "head feel funny".
"It's not a quality product for $10," defence solicitor Simon Populin said.
Gavin Gibbs was convicted and fined $110.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.