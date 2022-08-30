Central Western Daily
Court

Gavin Gibbs convicted of drug possession in Orange Local Court

By Court Reporter
August 30 2022 - 8:00am
Gavin Gibbs was convicted and fined $110 after appearing in Orange Local Court. File picture.

A man who passed out in a gutter has faced sentencing for marijuana possession.

Local News

