Cadia Valley Operations may have been slapped with the largest fine the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) is authorised to dish out, but for the Cadia Community Sustainability Network the $15,000 fine needs other measures included if it's to become an effective deterrent.
"The CCSN are very thankful that the EPA has penalised [Mine owner] Newcrest with this Penalty Infringement Notice which fines them to the maximum of their ability," said chair of the CCSN Gem Green. "But we need to see more action from Newcrest into dealing with this tailings dust issue."
Advertisement
The dust plumes commenced soon after the 2018 tailings dam wall collapsed. Ms Green believes instead of jumping when directed by the EPA, it's time Newcrest got on the front foot with the dust issue.
"They have to do what the regulators say in order to keep their mine licence," she said.
CVO were also issued penalty notices in July 2020 and in March this year.
EPA Director Regulatory Operations Cate Woods said the failure to maintain the dust suppressant on the tailings storage facilities was a serious matter and had resulted in ongoing dust lifts from the Cadia mine site.
"An investigation into resident complaints on April 19 found the dust had blown from the company's Northern Tailings Storage Facility," she said. "The EPA has received numerous notifications by residents of dust lift events visible from their homes.
"Cadia Valley Operations must do better to manage their impacts on the surrounding community if they want to avoid an escalation in regulatory action by the EPA."
Ms Green said that CCSN were looking forward to sitting down and discussing the situation with the EPA.
"What is the due process and at what point is there a trigger of taking this forward to court or otherwise for this repetitive infringement," she said. "We understand that this has to be a very solid process and that the EPA needs to be firm in their decision."
Ms Green said that considering that Newcrest had been given authorisation to increase production in December 2021 to 35 million tonnes per annum, that maybe they should be made to reduce their output until the problem is fixed to a satisfactory level.
They need to curb their production until they can show that they have reformed, improved or are doing more.- Cadia Community Sustainability Network's Gem Green
"They need to curb their production until they can show that they have reformed, improved or are doing more," she said.
Of particular concern for the CCSN are the risks of there being another dust lift when the weather warms and the top of the tailings dam dries off. To help spread the word the group is organising a series of community gatherings.
"It's at those times when it warms up and there are storms that the risk is highest," Ms Green said.
The group's next community catch up has been set for Sunday, September 18 from 4pm at Panuara Tennis Courts.
Advertisement
"We will provide a brief community update followed by a barbecue," Ms Green added.
In a statement Cadia general manager Aaron Brannigan said research was being done to improve dust suppression strategies, the mine has doubled its dust mitigation program and was managing potential high-wind events.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.